Bears' Jakeem Grant, Robert Quinn to play in 2022 Pro Bowl

Quinn, Grant set to rep Bears in 2022 Pro Bowl

If you’re tuning into the Pro Bowl this weekend, you may recognize a couple of familiar faces. Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant will each represent the Bears for the NFC team.

Quinn was a slam dunk Pro Bowl selection after setting a new Bears record with 18.5 sacks this season. Super Bowl XX MVP Richard Dent was the previous record holder with a 17.5-sack campaign in 1984.

“It’s just an honor to be able to break the (record)一 a blessing,” Quinn said after setting the new franchise high. “The powers above blessed me greatly. Greatly. So, of course thank you (God) and thank you to everyone that supported me.”

Grant’s season took off when he was traded from the Dolphins to the Bears after Week 4. His 13.9 yards/punt return led the NFL. Grant was also one of only two men to return a punt for a touchdown last season, and his was a remarkable 97-yarder.

This was Quinn’s third Pro Bowl selection, and Grant’s first. In addition to being named to the Pro Bowl, both Quinn and Grant earned All-Pro honors, as well.

