Bears' Jakeem Grant returns punt for 97-yard TD vs. Packers

WATCH: Jakeem Grant returns punt 97 yards for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ladies and gentlemen, Sunday may mark the Jakeem Grant signature game. Through one half, Grant has arguably made the biggest impact on the field, let alone the Bears一 none bigger than his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown, with less than two minutes to go in the half.

That return was remarkable from the start, since you rarely see players catch punts inside the five-yard line. Usually return men are happy to let the ball go over their head for the chance at a touchback. But with so much green grass in front of him, Grant decided to take the ball and give it a go.

He got a little help from his friends, too. Grant likely wouldn’t have been able to take the return to the house without great blocks from who appeared to be Deon Bush and Marqui Christian.

The 97-yard punt return touchdown was the longest by a Bears player since 1960. The previous record was a 93-yard score by Glyn Milburn in 1998.

Grant also took a tap pass for a 46-yard score earlier in the second quarter.

