Bears make Jackson NFL's highest-paid safety

Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) to seal the win over the Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) to seal the win over the Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

