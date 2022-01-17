Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles is a popular man this offseason.

Poles has been asked to interview for the Bears G.M. job, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That would mean all three teams with GM vacancies are interviewing Poles, as he’s also a candidate for the Giants and Vikings job.

The 36-year-old Poles was the Chiefs’ director of college scouting when they were ahead of the rest of the league in identifying Patrick Mahomes as a player to trade up and draft, and he’s been promoted since then. He may not be in Kansas City much longer.

Bears interviewing Ryan Poles for GM originally appeared on Pro Football Talk