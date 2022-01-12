Bears interviewing Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation, according to Dan Pompei, is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will interview with the Bears on Saturday, as the Packers are on a first-round bye in the playoffs.

A busy week for #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett while his team is on a playoff bye: One of the more popular HC candidates, he interviews Friday with the #Jaguars and then Saturday with the #Broncos and #Bears. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He’s been with Green Bay as offensive coordinator since 2019, where he’s helped lead the Packers’ high-powered offense. Having worked with Aaron Rodgers, he’s someone who could be good for quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

