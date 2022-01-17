A pair of Colts employees will be interviewing with the Bears on Monday.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be meeting with the team about their head coaching vacancy while assistant G.M. Ed Dodds will interview for the General Manager job in Chicago.

Eberflus has interviewed with the Jaguars since the Colts’ season came to an end with their Week 18 loss in Jacksonville. The Bears have also interviewed Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Nathaniel Hackett, Leslie Frazier, Brian Daboll, and Jim Caldwell over the last week.

The Bears are the only team that’s requested an interview with Dodds so far in this hiring cycle. Omar Cook, Jeff Ireland, Joe Schoen, and Monti Ossenfort have also met with the team about the G.M. position.

Bears interviewing Matt Eberflus, Ed Dodds Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk