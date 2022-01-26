Bears interviewing finalists Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus on Wednesday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears have finally found their new general manager in Ryan Poles, and his first order of business is hiring a head coach.

The Bears interviewed a slew of head coach candidates before hiring Poles, and they narrowed the list down to three finalists, including former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, who interviewed with Poles on Tuesday.

While Tuesday was a busy day for the Bears, Wednesday is shaping up to be another important day.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be in Chicago to interview for the second time on Wednesday. They’ll both meet with Poles for the first time.

The indication is that Poles will get a chance to hire the head coach that he wants, although the three finalists mentioned were all in place before Poles was officially hired.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a couple more candidates added to the list in the coming days.

