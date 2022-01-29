Bears interviewing Colts safeties coach Alan Williams for defensive coordinator

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is busy filling out his new coaching staff in Chicago, which includes some familiar defensive faces.

Eberflus is expected to bring two of his Colts assistants with him to Chicago in linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe. Now, it appears he could add a third to the list.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Bears are interviewing Colts safeties coach Alan Williams for their defensive coordinator job. Breer also noted others will get an interview for DC.

Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-Present). Williams does have prior defensive coordinator experience having served as Minnesota’s DC from 2012-13.

The Colts will interview ex-Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator job tomorrow, per sources. Indy is looking at a number of outside candidates to bring in. Meanwhile, the Bears will interview Colts safeties coach Alan Williams (among others) for their DC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Eberflus’ most important hire will be offensive coordinator, given the importance of developing quarterback Justin Fields. Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy has reportedly been offered the Bears’ offensive coordinator position. Chicago has also interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Eberflus is also zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to serve as his special teams coordinator.

List

Tracking potential Bears coaching, front office staff hires View 7 items

List