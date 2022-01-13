Bears interviewing Champ Kelly for GM job

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly is interviewing for Chicago’s GM job on Thursday.

Bears’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly is interviewing for Chicago’s GM job today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Kelly, who has been with the Bears since 2015, was promoted to his current role in 2017, where he’s been responsible for evaluating draft players, pro stuff and has even served as a conduit between the front office and a lot of the players, per Dan Pompei. Kelly has previously interviewed for GM openings with the Denver Broncos (2021) and New York Jets (2019).

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

