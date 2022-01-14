Bears interviewing Brian Flores for head coach job on Friday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are interviewing former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their head coach vacancy on Friday.

Among today’s HC interviews:

— Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores interviews with the #Bears.

— The #Jaguars interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

— #Broncos interview #Packers QB coach Luke Getsy today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2022

Flores was a shocking fire earlier this week by the Dolphins, considering his success with a rather unimpressive roster over the last three seasons. Flores is a product of Bill Belichick, as he got his start with the New England Patriots. Flores started as a scouting assistant (2004) and eventually progressed to defense, where he served as safeties (2012-15) and linebackers (2016-18) coach. The Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2019.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

