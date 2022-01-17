Bears interviewing Bills DC Leslie Frazier on Friday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears will interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coach job on Friday.

Frazier boasts over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. He’s served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04), Vikings (2007-10), Buccaneers (2014-15) and now Bills (2017-21). As a player, he was a member of the 1985 Bears.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

