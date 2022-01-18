Bears interviewing 2 former Browns execs for their GM vacancy

A pair of former Cleveland Browns front office executives are in the running for the vacant GM position with the Chicago Bears. Both Morocco Brown and Eliot Wolf are slated to interview with the Bears to replace recently fired GM Ryan Pace.

Brown was the vice president of player personnel in Cleveland in 2014-2015 under GM Ray Farmer. He’s been with the Indianapolis Colts since, ascending to the role of director of college scouting.

Wolf was the Browns’ assistant GM under John Dorsey in the 2018-2019 seasons. After leaving Cleveland, Wolf joined the New England Patriots as their scouting director. He interviewed for GM positions last offseason but stuck with the Patriots.

If the Bears hire either Brown or Wolf, it would spread the Cleveland legacy in the NFC North. Dorsey is a senior personnel executive for the Detroit Lions, while current Browns VP or football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is a strong candidate to earn the Minnesota Vikings GM position.