Bears to interview Shane Waldron, Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator position: reports

The Bears are interviewing two known candidates for the offensive coordinator position: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to separate reports.

The #Bears requested an interview with #Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for their OC job, per source.



With Pete Carroll out, Seattle’s assistants are now available, and Chicago is moving quickly after making a change today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2024

#Bears plan to interview #49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their OC job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 12, 2024

Waldron, 44, is the current offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Seeing, however, that Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach in Seattle, the replacement would likely jettison Waldron.

Waldron has been Seattle's OC since 2021. Before then, he was the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He spent 2017-20 with the Rams. He was also an operations assistant with the New England Patriots, with whom he won two Super Bowls.

Under Waldron, Seattle has ranked 16th, 10th, and 17th in scoring offense. They have ranked 24th, 12th, and 14th in passing yards per game. Waldron received a lot of praise for his work with Geno Smith in 2022 when the quarterback won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Kubiak, 36, is the current passing game coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He's been an offensive coordinator before; he was the OC for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He also spent the 2022 season as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Denver Broncos. He's the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak took over as the 49ers' passing game coordinator this season after Bobby Slowik left to become the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator. Kubiak is thought of highly in league circles. He is seen as a cerebral offensive mind, much like his father, Gary Kubiak, and has had some experience as a play-caller after taking over the duties down the stretch for the Denver Broncos last season.

The Shanahan/Kubiak tree has had a lot of successful branches in the NFL. League evaluators view Kubiak as integral to Brock Purdy's superb season.

On Wednesday, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, along with five other coaches. They fired wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

