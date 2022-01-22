Bears interview Quinn, Bowles for head coaching position originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are on the hunt to name their next head coach and two defensive coordinators with previous head coaching experience have made the list.

Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears interviewed Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Zoom on Saturday. The Bears later confirmed this on twitter.

Quinn, who just finished his first season as defensive coordinator with the Cowboys, previously served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. Under Quinn, the Falcons made their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, memorably losing a 25-point lead to the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Bowles is currently in his third season with the Bucs. He served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018. Bowles was credited with Tampa Bay’s strong defensive performance in last year’s Super Bowl, holding Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs to nine points on three field goals. Bowles will be on the sidelines tomorrow during the Bucs’ divisional round matchup against the Chargers.

Both Quinn and Bowles are on the shortlist for several teams. The Vikings interviewed both coaches earlier this week and inquiries keep coming as teams look to pick their next head coach.

The Bucs and Cowboys finished the regular season fifth and seventh, respectively, in terms of points allowed through 17 games.

The Bears fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Jan. 10. Nagy posted a 34-31 record in four seasons, including going 0-2 in the playoffs and 6-11 this past regular season.

Interviews are expected to continue throughout the week as the Bears seek to fill both positions. Both candidates scheduled to interview for the head coach position this week -- Dennis Allen of the Saints and Matt Eberflus of the Colts -- are defensive coordinators.