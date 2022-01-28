Bears to interview one of Eagles GM Howie Roseman's top assistants

Bears to interview Eagles' director of player personnel originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One of Howie Roseman’s top assistants is interviewing with the Bears for a position on new GM Ryan Poles’ staff, according to an NFL Network report.

Ian Cunningham, the Eagles’ director of player personnel, is interviewing with the Bears for what would be a promotion, according to Ian Rapoport.

Cunningham has been with the Eagles since 2017, first as director of college scouting, the assistant director of player personnel and for the past year as director of player personnel, a role he shares with Brandon Brown.

Before joining the Eagles, Cunningham spent eight years in various roles working under Ozzie Newsome in the Ravens’ scouting department. He’s won Super Bowl rings with both teams.

The Bears hired Poles from the Chiefs on Tuesday to replace the fired Ryan Pace.

Cunningham played college football for Virginia, where he was teammates with Chris Long, and was in training camp with the Chiefs in 2008, the year before Poles was first hired by the Chiefs as a scouting assistant.

Cunningham was a second cousin of legendary tennis Hall of Famer Arthur Ashe, the only Black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

Ashe died in 1993, when Cunningham was a young boy, but he said Ashe nonetheless has made a huge impact on him.

“The things that I’m teaching my kids are essentially, from down the line, what Arthur taught us,” Cunningham said in an interview in 2020 with the University of Virginia’s alumni magazine, UVAToday.

“I’m extremely appreciative of having had him as part of our family. I continue, to this day, to try and learn as much as I can about him. He was a special person.

“A lot of it is values — helping others, defending people who can’t defend themselves, standing up for what you believe in. In a nutshell, it’s just helping others, helping the less fortunate and serving people.”