One of the best defensive players in the history of the Chicago Bears is a candidate to be their defensive coordinator.

Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary was interviewed for the Bears’ defensive coordinator vacancy, according to TheAthletic.com.

The Bears need a new defensive coordinator after Chuck Pagano retired, but Singletary is a surprising name to see surface. The 62-year-old Singletary has never been an NFL defensive coordinator, and he hasn’t been on an NFL staff since he worked for the Rams in 2016.

He was head coach of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He was head coach of the 49ers in 2009 and 2010 and had been a linebackers coach and assistant head coach before that.

Bears interview Mike Singletary for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk