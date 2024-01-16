Bears interview former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have reportedly interviewed former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their vacant OC position.

According to Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager, Roman interviewed with the Bears for the position left vacant after the firing of Luke Getsy earlier this month:

The Chicago Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their vacant OC job today, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 16, 2024

Roman served as the coordinator for the Ravens for four seasons, including the 2019 campaign where quarterback Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP honors. Jackson posted a 13-2 record while completing 66.1% of his passes, throwing for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Importantly, Jackson also rushed for a career-high 1,206 yards in that season, going along with the pattern of Roman offenses being heavily run-oriented, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears insider Josh Schrock.

Roman resigned his post after the Ravens lost the AFC Wild Card Round game earlier this year, skipping the 2023 season.

Before his time in Baltimore, Roman served as the offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

In recent days, the Bears reportedly interviewed Seahawks OC Shane Waldron, 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson and Kentucky OC Liam Coen.

There’s been no timetable placed on the offensive coordinator search.

