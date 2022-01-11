Bears to interview former Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson for vacant head coaching job
The #Bears plan to interview former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson for their head coaching job, per source.
It'll be the second interview in this cycle for the Super Bowl winner Pederson, who also is a candidate with the #Jaguars.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022
It could be the ultimate reunification, as Tom Pelissero is reporting that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is continuing the rounds, as he’ll now interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy.
The Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on Monday.
A former NFL quarterback with the perfect demeanor to complement Justin Fields, Pederson led the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2017 with Nick Foles as the backup to an injured Carson Wentz.
In five seasons here with Philadelphia, Pederson logged an overall 42-37 record with three playoff appearances, but he was fired following a 4-11-1 season in 2020, followed by Carson Wentz’s eventual trade to the Colts.
