Bears will interview Cowboys’ Dan Quinn for head coach job this week

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coach job this week. He’ll also interview with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview this week for HC jobs with Denver, Minnesota, Miami and Chicago, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2022

Before joining Dallas, Quinn served as the Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. Quinn is a defensive-minded head coaching prospect who boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience and could certainly be an intriguing option for the Bears, who reportedly were considering hiring Quinn back in 2015 before going with John Fox.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

