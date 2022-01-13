Bears to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus for head coach job on Monday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation, according to Dan Pompei, is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are interviewing Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coach vacancy on Monday.

The #Bears are doing head coach interviews along with GM interviews, and #Colts DC Matt Eberflus will speak with Chicago brass on Monday for their vacant HC job, source said. One of the top defensive minds around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year, and he left an impression on Houston.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List