Bears will interview Bucs’ Byron Leftwich for head coach job this week

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears will interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their vacant head coach job later this week, either Thursday or Friday. Chicago is also interviewing Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week.

The #Bears will interview #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich for their vacant HC job late this week, either Thursday or Friday, source said. He also previously interviewed with the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2022

Leftwich has learned under one of the best in Bruce Arians and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. While many will be quick to point to Brady as the main reason for Tampa Bay’s success, Leftwich led a top offense with Jameis Winston back in 2019. Leftwich has called plays for the Buccaneers for the last two seasons, where he’s had a chance to build his offense. He started his coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as quarterback coach (2017-18) and served as interim offensive coordinator (2018).

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List

List of head coach, GM candidates Bears have requested to interview View 27 items

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts