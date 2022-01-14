Bears to interview Bills coordinators Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier for head coach job on Sunday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s Dan Wiederer, the Bears are expected to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach vacancy on Sunday. Buffalo plays the New England Patriots in the wild-card round the day before.

The Bills have a huge playoff game Saturday night at home against the Patriots. The following day, both the team’s coordinators — Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier — will interview with the Bears for their open head-coaching position. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 14, 2022

Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000, where he’s served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and now the Buffalo Bills (2018-present). He also served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Frazier boasts over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. He’s served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04), Vikings (2007-10), Buccaneers (2014-15) and now Bills (2017-21).

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List