Bears will interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Sunday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their next head coach and general manager after firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace earlier this week. And there’s been quite a diverse group of candidates that they’ve requested to interview.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Sunday. Chicago also has interviews scheduled with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier Sunday. Buffalo plays the New England Patriots in the wild-card round on Saturday, and all three candidates will interview the following day.

Busy 24 hours for the Bills: OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier are scheduled to interview with for the Bears and Dolphins HC jobs Sunday, per sources. Bears also expected to interview Bills’ assistant GM Joe Schoen for their GM job Sunday. Game today, interviews Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

Schoen currently serves as GM Brandon Beane’s assistant in Buffalo. Schoen got his start with the Carolina Panthers, where he interned and later served as a scouting assistant in 2001. He served as the Miami Dolphins assistant director of college scouting before being promoted to director of player personnel (2014-17). Schoen spent his first five years with Miami as one of the team’s national scouts.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

List