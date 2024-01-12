Bears to interview 49ers’ Klint Kubiak for OC job

The Chicago Bears have wasted no time in their search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Luke Getsy, who was fired Wednesday following two seasons.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their OC vacancy.

Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2021, so he’s an experienced play caller. He previously served as quarterbacks coach under Mike Zimmer and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota.

Kubiak, who spent one season as QB coach under Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, took a job with the 49ers as passing game coordinator this year.

Kubiak is the second known candidate for the vacancy. The Bears requested to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who is available to explore options with Pete Carroll out as head coach.

