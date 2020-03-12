Are the Bears interested in this small-school quarterback?

The 2020 NFL draft's pro-day circuit is underway with area scouts traveling near and far in an effort to finalize draft grades and uncover Day-3 gems.

One of those late-round prospects who's beginning to create some buzz in draft circles is Northern Colorado quarterback, Jacob Knipp, who held his pro day Wednesday.

According to The Draft Network's Jordan Reid, the Bears were one of several teams on hand to watch him throw.

Knipp appeared in 12 games last season, throwing for 2,869 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Knipp's history of injuries kept him on campus for six years, but he's still raw and relatively Inexperienced. Regardless, he's likely to earn a contract or a rookie minicamp invite after the NFL draft concludes.

He's on the Bears' radar, for now.

