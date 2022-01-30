Bears interested in Alan Williams for defensive coordinator

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is looking to his previous team for a defensive coordinator.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Colts safeties coach Alan Williams is a leading candidate to follow Eberflus to Chicago.

Williams and Eberflus both joined the Colts in 2018 and helped the team make the playoffs twice in the last four seasons. Williams spent the previous four seasons as the defensive backs coach in Detroit and has previous coordinator experience with the Vikings.

There’s been talk of other Colts defensive assistants making the jump to Chicago with Eberflus and the team is expected to hire Packers quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator.

