Bears inquired about trading up with Steelers to No. 32

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, where they currently have three selections between the second and third rounds. But it sounds like general manager Ryan Poles could be looking to move up.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears were among the teams who called the Pittsburgh Steelers about moving up to No. 32, the first selection in the second round.

“Late, late last night as the first round was winding down, there were a couple of teams who were at least talking about trading up — the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans, the Bears…”

Interestingly enough, the 32nd overall pick Chicago’s original second-round selection that they traded to Pittsburgh for wide receiver Chase Claypool last November.

From NFL Draft Kickoff: Could the #Steelers trade No. 32? pic.twitter.com/NsJR9qwjkP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Rapoport noted there are a lot of players who many believed would be first round picks that are still on the board, which is why teams are showing interest about moving into a position to land one of those prospects.

Given the Bears showed an interest in moving up last night, you have to imagine those conversations are still happening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the Steelers have received and are considering multiple options for the top selection in the second round.

Things just got interesting at the top of the second round.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire