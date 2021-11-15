Bears injury updates on Teven Jenkins, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson in Week 11

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday following a much-needed bye week, which allowed some players to heal up following the first nine games of the season.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy met with the media Monday, where he gave some injury updates ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the latest injury updates from Nagy’s Monday press conference, which includes offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson.

OT Teven Jenkins

Second-round rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will practice for the first time this regular season this week as the Bears have opened his 21-day window for return from injured reserve. Jenkins, who had injury concerns at Oklahoma State, missed all of training camp with a back injury that eventually required surgery. Matt Nagy remained hopeful that Jenkins would be able to return at some point this season, and he appears on track to do just that. But with Jason Peters at left tackle and Larry Borom at right tackle, the question becomes where does Jenkins fit in when he is able to make his NFL debut?

OLB Khalil Mack

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has missed the last two games as he nurses a foot injury suffered in Week 3. The Bears didn’t place Mack on injured reserve at the time, which would require him to miss three games before a potential return, so that’s encouraging heading into a Week 11 showdown against the Ravens. Nagy told reporters that he was hopeful that Mack would be able to return Sunday, but of course that doesn’t mean anything yet. Although, Nagy did leave the door open for a return which is something.

S Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson is the latest Bears safety to be bit by the injury bug after suffering a hamstring injury on the second play of a Week 8 loss to the 49ers. Jackson missed the Steelers game, which gave DeAndre Houston-Carson the starting nod opposite Tashaun Gipson. Like Mack, Nagy left the door open for Jackson’s potential return, especially given the additional week of rest during the bye week. The Bears missed Jackson during a Monday night loss to the Steelers.

S Deon Bush

The Bears are currently down two safeties, which also includes reserve Deon Bush, who suffered a quad injury against the Packers back in Week 6. Bush landed on injured reserve with the injury, which required him to miss at least three games. Not only is Bush eligible to return from IR, but the Bears designated his 21-day return window from IR, which is a good indication he could be available this week or next. With Jackson’s status in question, it would go a long way, especially given Bush has been a valuable reserve over the years.

