Bears injury updates on Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson from Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured some prominent starters not practicing.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Did Not Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/vet rest day

WR Jakeem Grant – ankle

DT Akiem Hicks – groin

LB Caleb Johnson – knee

OLB Khalil Mack – foot

WR Allen Robinson – ankle

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

S Tashaun Gipson – hip

TE J.P. Holtz – quad

WR Darnell Mooney – groin

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder

CB Xavier Crawford – back

