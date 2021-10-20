Bears injury updates on Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson from Wednesday’s practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured some prominent starters not practicing.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Did Not Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/vet rest day

  • WR Jakeem Grant – ankle

  • DT Akiem Hicks – groin

  • LB Caleb Johnson – knee

  • OLB Khalil Mack – foot

  • WR Allen Robinson – ankle

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • S Tashaun Gipson – hip

  • TE J.P. Holtz – quad

  • WR Darnell Mooney – groin

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder

  • CB Xavier Crawford – back

1

1

Recommended Stories