Bears injury updates on Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson from Wednesday’s practice
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured some prominent starters not practicing.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Did Not Practice
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/vet rest day
WR Jakeem Grant – ankle
DT Akiem Hicks – groin
LB Caleb Johnson – knee
OLB Khalil Mack – foot
WR Allen Robinson – ankle
Limited
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
S Tashaun Gipson – hip
TE J.P. Holtz – quad
WR Darnell Mooney – groin
Full participation
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder
CB Xavier Crawford – back
