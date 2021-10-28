Bears injury updates on Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks from Thursday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, which featured some updates on some big names.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, where defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was limited, receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols were full participants. Khalil Mack did not practice for the second straight day, which wasn’t encouraging for his status on Sunday.

Did Not Practice

OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

Limited

S Tashaun Gipson (hip)

DT Akiem Hicks (groin)

Full Participants

OL James Daniels (knee)

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

OLB Sam Kamara (knee)

DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

