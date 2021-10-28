Bears injury updates on Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks from Thursday’s practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, which featured some updates on some big names.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, where defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was limited, receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols were full participants. Khalil Mack did not practice for the second straight day, which wasn’t encouraging for his status on Sunday.

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

  • OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

Limited

AP Photo/Wade Payne

  • S Tashaun Gipson (hip)

  • DT Akiem Hicks (groin)

Full Participants

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

  • OL James Daniels (knee)

  • WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)

  • TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

  • OLB Sam Kamara (knee)

  • DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

  • WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

1

1

Recommended Stories