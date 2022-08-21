Bears injury updates on final day of training camp

The Chicago Bears have battled injuries throughout training camp. But on the final day of training camp, Chicago got some good news.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Bears running back Khalil Herbert and fullback Khari Blasingame returned to practice on Sunday.

Blasingame was spotted with a brace on his left arm during last Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks. But the brace was off and Blasingame was back practicing.

Meanwhile, Herbert was carted off at Saturday’s practice, but he was back one day later, which is great news for Chicago.

There wasn’t any mention of rookie running back Trestan Ebner, who didn’t practice Saturday after suffering an apparent injury in Thursday’s preseason game.

Good news on the injury front for the Bears running back room. Fullback Khari Blasingame, who had a brace on his left arm during the Seattle game, does not have the brace on today and is practicing. So is Khalil Herbert, who left practice early yesterday. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 21, 2022

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, who impressed in his preseason debut on Aug. 13, has since missed practice and the team’s second preseason game with a right hand injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Brisker had surgery on his thumb and the hope is he’s ready in time for Week 1.

The Bears lost rookie center Doug Kramer to what appears to be a Lisfranc injury, and he landed on injured reserve last week.

Chicago placed wide receiver David Moore on IR on Sunday, which ends his season. They signed fullback Jake Bargas in a corresponding roster move.

Center Lucas Patrick remains sidelined after suffering a broken thumb early on in training camp, and he’s expected back for the regular season opener.

