Bears injury updates: Cole Kmet, Angelo Blackson among those returning to practice Wednesday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears were down multiple tight ends during Tuesday’s practice, where Jesse James was the only tight end practicing with Jimmy Graham having a veteran rest day.

But there was some good news on the injury front as head coach Matt Nagy shared tight ends Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and Scooter Harrington are back at practice.

Also returning on Wednesday is defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and long snapper Patrick Scales.

Unfortunately, seventh-round rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga will miss Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

The Bears are switching up practice days, going with a lighter practice on Wednesday and going full speed with the pads on Thursday.

