Bears injury updates about Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks

Following their fourth straight loss, the Chicago Bears are headed for a much-needed bye week, where players are going to get some time to rest up ahead of a Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

While there was plenty to love in regards to rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ continued development, the Bears didn’t escape Pittsburgh without some injuries to some key starters.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter on a 39-yard reception to set Chicago up for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes.

Robinson had his best game of the season, where he caught four catches on six targets for 68 yards.

The Bears also suffered another blow on defense as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks sustained an ankle sprain against the Steelers. Hicks had been battling a groin injury for a few weeks before being active over the last two games.

Matt Nagy met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Monday night’s game, but he didn’t provide any updates on their statuses, which was to be expected.

Chicago was already missing three defensive starters against Pittsburgh as outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) all were held out Monday night.

The good news is the bye week is here giving guys like Robinson, Hicks, Jackson and Mack some time to heal up before they face superstar Lamar Jackson in Week 11.

