Bears injury updates on Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks from Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which featured a few prominent names that didn’t practice.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included receiver Allen Robinson, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.
Did Not Practice
Harry How/Getty Images
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
DT Akiem Hicks (groin)
TE J.P. Holtz (quad)
LB Caleb Johnson (knee)
OLB Khalil Mack (foot)
WR Allen Robinson (ankle)
Limited
Chris Unger/Getty Images
LB Christian Jones (back)
WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
RB Damien Williams (foot/knee)
Full
Chris Unger/Getty Images
CB Xavier Crawford (back)
QB Justin Fields (rib/knee)
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
LB Danny Trevathan (knee)
