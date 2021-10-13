Bears injury updates on Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks from Wednesday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which featured a few prominent names that didn’t practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included receiver Allen Robinson, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

Did Not Practice

Harry How/Getty Images

  • TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

  • DT Akiem Hicks (groin)

  • TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

  • LB Caleb Johnson (knee)

  • OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

  • WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

Limited

Chris Unger/Getty Images

  • LB Christian Jones (back)

  • WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

  • RB Damien Williams (foot/knee)

Full

Chris Unger/Getty Images

  • CB Xavier Crawford (back)

  • QB Justin Fields (rib/knee)

  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

  • LB Danny Trevathan (knee)

