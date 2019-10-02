The Bears head into their Week 5 matchup with the Oakland Raiders banged up at the game's most vital position but have some encouraging news in terms of returnees. Kyle Long was a limited participant in practice while Eddy Piniero and Roquan Smith fully participated after absences.
Here's the complete injury report from Wednesday:
DNP:
Taylor Gabriel (concussion)
Akiem Hicks (knee)
Bilal Nichols (hand)
Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder)
Limited:
Kyle Long (hip)
Full:
Eddy Pineiro (right knee)
Trey Burton (groin)
Roquan Smith (personal)
