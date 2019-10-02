The Bears head into their Week 5 matchup with the Oakland Raiders banged up at the game's most vital position but have some encouraging news in terms of returnees. Kyle Long was a limited participant in practice while Eddy Piniero and Roquan Smith fully participated after absences.

Here's the complete injury report from Wednesday:

DNP:

Taylor Gabriel (concussion)

Akiem Hicks (knee)

Bilal Nichols (hand)

Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder)



Limited:



Kyle Long (hip)



Full:



Eddy Pineiro (right knee)

Trey Burton (groin)

Roquan Smith (personal)

