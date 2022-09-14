Bears injury report: Velus Jones practices, Lucas Patrick still in cast

Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs.

The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in a limited capacity. The rookie wide receiver didn’t practice at all last week, and missed the 49ers game with a hamstring injury. If Jones Jr. continues to progress he could be on track to make his NFL debut at Lambeau Field.

On the offensive line, Lucas Patrick remained a full participant. However Patrick still practiced with a cast on his hand, which prevented him from playing center in Week 1. The Bears still don’t have a timeline for when Patrick will return to playing center, and Matt Eberflus said the team is still “looking at everything” with him this week.

“He’s getting his strength back in his hand,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where it goes from there.”

