Bears injury report: Tyrique Stevenson's late injury could open door for Terell Smith

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears had a relatively clean bill of health this week following their heartbreaking 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Center Lucas Patrick left the loss to the Lions with a back injury but was a full participant on Friday and Saturday. He will start Monday in Minnesota against the Vikings.

The Bears might be without running back D'Onta Foreman. The veteran running back left the loss to the Lions with an ankle injury. He was limited all week and is doubtful to play against the Vikings.

If Foreman can't go, expect the Bears to split the backfield reps between Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Herbert looked rusty in his return to action last Sunday. The third-year back rushed for just 35 yards on 16 carries (2.2 yards per attempt) in the loss. The Bears handed the ball off to Herbert on back-to-back plays to open a critical drive late, but he gained just one yard, and the Bears wound up punting.

"I just have to find a way to make a play," Herbert said after the loss.

The Bears expect to see a more explosive Herbert in his second game back from an ankle injury that cost him five games.

"I think it’s always fair to say, especially for a runner," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said when asked if Herbert was a little rusty. "Same thing as we talked about with Justin, when you’re out for so long, just getting your feet back underneath you – you can kind of saw that in that he got better as the game went on. We anticipate him coming out and having a great day.”

The Bears did have a late injury pop-up Saturday as rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson tweaked his ankle on the turf during practice. Head coach Matt Eberlfus said Saturday that Stevenson was getting evaluated to see how severe the tweak is and if he'll be able to play Monday. He is listed as questionable for the game.

If Stevenson can't go, that opens the door for fellow rookie Terell Smith to get the start. Smith returned from mono last Sunday, and the Bears worked him in every third series to get his feet wet.

Despite the in-and-out nature of Smith's rookie season, the Bears have been impressed with his physicality and ability to quickly digest everything that's thrown at him and put it into practice.

"Terell has looked good all the way back to training camp," Eberflus said Saturday of Smith. "He’s mature beyond his years. He takes things in stride. He takes coaching really well. So coach Hoke’s a really good corners coach for a long time, and he’s done that for a while. He really soaks everything in. He’s technique-sound, fundamentally sound, and he’s got really good speed. We like his size, being able to play against bigger receivers. That’s kinda a trend in the league, those big-type receivers. He does a good job against those guys."

So far this season, Smith has allowed nine catches on 17 targets for 115 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 74.4 when throwing at him.

For the Vikings, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is listed as questionable. Jefferson has been on injured reserve since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. The Vikings have until 3 p.m. Monday to activate him off IR.

