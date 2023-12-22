Bears injury report: TE Cole Kmet injures quad

The Chicago Bears had a couple of new additions to their second injury report of Week 16 as they prepare for their home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Two are not because of injuries but one starter has a new injury that could be something to watch.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Did not participate

RB D’onta Foreman (personal), OL Teven Jenkins (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), LB Nowell Sewell (knee), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral)

Jenkins’ concussion status makes it hard for him to play on Sunday. He will have to get a full practice with no symptoms and he has not yet been even limited. That would mean Cody Whitehair would start at left guard.

Sewell and St. Brown are depth players.

Limited participation

Homer and Jones were upgraded after missing Wednesday’s practice. Kmet, though, has a new injury. We will see if he ends up being able to go on Friday and if the injury affects his game status. Kmet is the Bears’ second-leading pass catcher.

Full participation

Both sat out Wednesday. They should be good to go on Sunday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire