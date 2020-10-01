Bears injury report: Sherrick McManis did not practice again on Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 match-up against the Indianapolis Colts, and not much has changed since yesterday.

Defensive back and special teams ace Sherrick McManis remains sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s looking more likely that, aside from McManis, the Bears should be full speed against the Colts.





Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (knee) and safety Deon Bush (groin) remained limited in practice, but both will likely be good to go Sunday against the Colts.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, linebacker Danny Trevathan, tight end Jimmy Graham, right tackle Bobby Massie and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. were all full participants Thursday following a scheduled veteran resting day on Wednesday.