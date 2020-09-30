Bears injury report: Sherrick McManis DNP, Deon Bush limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. And unlike last week, there are some injuries worth monitoring heading into Sunday.

Defensive back and special teams ace Sherrick McManis did not practice with a hamstring injury sustained during last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

For the fourth straight week, outside linebacker Khalil Mack was limited with a knee injury. But he’s played all three games thus far, and he’s looked plenty healthy. Safety Deon Bush was a new addition to the injury report, as he was limited with a groin injury.





Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, tight end Jimmy Graham, right tackle Bobby Massie and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. all had veteran rest days for the Bears.

Running back David Montgomery (wrist), safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) and inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) were all listed on the injury report but were all full participants in Wednesday’s practice.