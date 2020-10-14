Bears injury report: Sherrick McManis, Brent Urban limited, Deon Bush DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and nothing much has changed except one limited addition.

Defensive end Brent Urban was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. There was some encouraging news with defensive back and special teams ace Sherrick McManis was limited in practice as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Safety Deon Bush did not practice Wednesday as he deals with a hamstring injury of his own.





Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, linebacker Danny Trevathan, tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. also did not practice Wednesday on a resting veteran day.