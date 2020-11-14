Bears injury report: RB David Montgomery, TE Cole Kmet DNP on Friday
The Chicago Bears have recently struggled with some injuries, which has featured a laundry list of an injury report during the week. That trend continued Friday.
The Bears released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, where seven players did not practice for the second straight day.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ crowded injury report for Friday’s practice.
S Tashaun Gipson | Foot | Limited
TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full
DT Akiem Hicks | Non-injury/veteran resting day | Full
DT John Jenkins | Ankle | DNP
TE Cole Kmet | Groin | DNP
DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | DNP
OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Limited
RB David Montgomery | Concussion | DNP
OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | DNP
WR Allen Robinson | Knee | Limited
ILB Roquan Smith | Back | Limited
OL Jason Spriggs | Knee | DNP
ILB Danny Trevathan | Non-injury/resting veteran | Full
QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | DNP
DE Brent Urban | Shin/thumb | Full
ILB Josh Woods | Ankle/calf | Full
