Bears injury report: Prince Amukamara doubtful for Cowboys game

The final injury report ahead of Thursday's Bears-Cowboys game was released without any major surprises for the Bears with defensive back Prince Amukamara's status being the most noteworthy.

Amukamara is listed as doubtful for the game. He has been out of practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) are all listed as out for the game. All four missed every practice this week.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was a full participant in practice on Wednesday is appears to be set to play on Thursday. He was limited in practice on Tuesday, but appears to be recovering in time for the game.

