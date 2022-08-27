Bears injury report: These players aren’t expected to play vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale.

That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.

Unlike the regular season, the Bears aren’t required to release an injury report before games. But with the media in attendance during Thursday’s practice, they were able to report which players didn’t practice before the team departed for Cleveland.

It was a long list of names who were sidelined Thursday, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro, which is a pretty good indication that they won’t be playing in Saturday’s game.

S Jaquan Brisker

WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Byron Pringle

CB Tavon Young

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

RB Trestan Ebner

CB Jaylon Jones

WR Tajae Sharpe

DT Angelo Blackson

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

OL Lucas Patrick

WR N’Keal Harry

While Saturday’s game is an important one for the starting units in regards to preparation, there are a number of players competing for roster spots and starting jobs with plenty to prove.

The Bears and Browns kick things off at 6 p.m. CT on FOX32.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire