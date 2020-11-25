Bears injury report: Mitchell Trubisky full participant, Nick Foles DNP on Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. And all eyes were on the quarterbacks during Wednesday’s practice.
After missing the last two games, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant on Wednesday. Trubisky had been nursing a right shoulder injury while Foles suffered a hip/glute injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included just two players out due to injury.
QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP
TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | DNP
DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP
ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | DNP
DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Limited
DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Limited
WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Limited
OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full
OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full
RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full
OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full
QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full
