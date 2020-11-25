Bears injury report: Mitchell Trubisky full participant, Nick Foles DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. And all eyes were on the quarterbacks during Wednesday’s practice.

After missing the last two games, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant on Wednesday. Trubisky had been nursing a right shoulder injury while Foles suffered a hip/glute injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included just two players out due to injury.

QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP

TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | DNP

DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP

ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | DNP

DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Limited

DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Limited

WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Limited

OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full

OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full

RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full

OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full

QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full

