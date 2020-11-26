Bears injury report: Mitchell Trubisky full participant, Nick Foles DNP on Thursday
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. And all eyes were once again on the quarterbacks during Thursday’s practice.
After missing the last two games, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been a full participant this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Trubisky had been nursing a right shoulder injury. Meanwhile, quarterback Nick Foles, suffered a hip injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, missed his second straight practice this week.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included three players absent with injuries.
QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP
DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP
LT Charles Leno Jr. | Toe | DNP
TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full
DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Full
ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | Full
DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Full
WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Full
OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full
OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full
RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full
OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full
QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full
