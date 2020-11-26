Bears injury report: Mitchell Trubisky full participant, Nick Foles DNP on Thursday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. And all eyes were once again on the quarterbacks during Thursday’s practice.

After missing the last two games, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been a full participant this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Trubisky had been nursing a right shoulder injury. Meanwhile, quarterback Nick Foles, suffered a hip injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, missed his second straight practice this week.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included three players absent with injuries.

QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LT Charles Leno Jr. | Toe | DNP

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Full

a AP Photo/Duane Burleson

ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | Full

Jose M. Osorio/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Full

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Full

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full

Leon Halip/Getty Images

OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full

USA Today

RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full

AP Photo/Wade Payne

OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

