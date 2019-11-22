Bears Injury Report: Mitch Trubisky will start Week 12 vs. Giants

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start Week 12's matchup against the New York Giants despite exiting last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer late in the fourth quarter. Trubisky stacked healthy practices together this week and is good to go.

Bears' QB Mitch Trubisky has no game status for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. He'll start after dealing with a hip pointer that forced him out of Week 11. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2019

Trubisky wasn't listed with an injury designation by the Bears on the team's injury report Friday.

Right tackle Bobby Massie will start, too, after dealing with a back issue against the Rams. Meanwhile, linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Adam Shaheen will both miss Week 12 with elbow and foot injuries respectively.

Trubisky's healthy week of practice only raises more questions about how serious his injury was Sunday night and whether Matt Nagy's decision to pull him from the game had more to do about his on-field play than the actual hip pointer. While there's no doubt Trubisky was limited toward the end of the Rams game, his quick recovery time suggests he probably could've gutted out the Bears' final possession had Nagy thought he gave Chicago the best chance to win.

Week 12's game against the Giants will provide Trubisky with a great opportunity to continue building on his last two performances, which by the standards we've come to expect from him, were pretty solid games. Still, he hasn't played well enough to rule out the Bears looking for a replacement this offseason. If he struggles against New York, the calls for the team to move on will get even louder.

Kickoff between the Bears and Giants is scheduled for noon on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Soldier Field.

