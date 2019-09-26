Bears injury report: Kyle Long misses Thursday's practice

The Bears injury report has changed quite a bit, with a number of players not participating in practice.

Taylor Gabriel is still dealing with going through the process of dealing with the NFL's concussion protocol and Bilal Nichols is still out with the hand injury that he suffered in the Bears Week 3 win over the Redskins.

The most significant update on Thursday was offensive lineman Kyle Long. On Wednesday's injury report Long was listed as a full participant in practice but on Thursday he did not practice as he manages a hip injury.

Here's the complete injury report from Thursday:

DNP:

Mike Davis (personal)

Taylor Gabriel (concussion)

Akiem Hicks (knee)

Kyle Long (hip)

Bilal Nichols (hand)

Eddy Pineiro (right knee)



Limited:



Eddie Jackson (shoulder)



Full:

Trey Burton





Bobby Massie

Roy Robertson-Harris (glute)

Cordarrelle Patterson (tricep)

