Bears injury report: Khalil Mack limited, John Jenkins DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Atlanta Falcons, and it was a welcome change from previous weeks. Especially since so many teams suffered some brutal injuries last Sunday, and the Bears came out of things relatively healthy.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack was limited on Wednesday, as he continues to nurse a knee injury that he’s played through the first two weeks. Nose tackle John Jenkins did not practice with a thumb injury, which will be something to keep an eye on. He just about split reps with nose tackle Bilal Nichols last week against the New York Giants.





One of the encouraging signs from Wednesday’s practice is that outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out of the season opener, practiced in full.

The injury report also notes some slight injuries that some Bears players are dealing with, including receiver Allen Robinson (knee), receiver Anthony Miller (calf), receiver Darnell Mooney (quad) and tight end Cole Kmet (shoulder). They all practiced in full on Wednesday.

There were also three players that had a veteran resting day, including tight end Jimmy Graham, inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

On the Falcons side of things, there are a plethora of injuries. Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was among nine players that did not practice Wednesday, along with their top two edge rushers and both starting offensive tackles.

Official injury report from practice today is… uhh… not great. https://t.co/6zvrcItW8g pic.twitter.com/wAnxm2fGl0 — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 23, 2020





So, all things considered, the Bears are sitting in a good place right now.