Bears injury report: Khalil Mack, Buster Skrine among those questionable vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, which features final injury designations.

The Bears are a tad banged up heading into Week 7, and outside linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback Buster Skrine are among five players that are questionable for Monday night.

Safety Deon Bush, offensive line Rashaad Coward and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs are also questionable. Safety and special teams ace Sherrick McManis has been ruled out.





Mack did not practice on Friday due to a sore back, which head coach Matt Nagy brushed off as nothing other than precautionary measures. He was a limited participant on Saturday, and it would have to be pretty extreme for Mack not to suit up against the Rams.

Skrine was limited on Saturday after missing practice this week with an ankle injury, which is encouraging about his status for Monday.

With Coward questionable for Monday, we could see Alex Bars at left guard against the Rams, where a big challenge in Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald awaits.